KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering City Schools is investigating a potential cause after several players on the Kettering Fairmont High School football team became ill.

According to a statement by Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart, testing was conducted on all water sources in the Field House at Roush Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

The test was reportedly positive for Legionella, and the lab is currently culturing a sample to identify the species and concentration. Results are expected within 7-10 days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia.

As of now, the players’ illnesses have not been confirmed to be Legionnaires’ disease, but the district still urged caution.

The district said that symptoms to look out for include:

fever

chills

cough

muscle aches

headache

tiredness

loss of appetite

occasionally diarrhea

“If your child is exhibiting any of these symptoms or if you have concerns, please contact your medical provider for more information,” said the statement. “We encourage you to let your medical provider know that there was a positive detection of Legionella in our Field House.”

The Field House was shut down on Tuesday, June 13. It remains closed at this time.

“We want to make sure that all students, regardless of symptoms, are making a full recovery,” said the district. “We greatly appreciate the open lines of communication. The health and well being of our students and staff is a priority for our district.”