Legionella found in Englewood Elementary sink, treatment in progress

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A routine water sample taken from Englewood Elementary School revealed Legionella in a sink faucet in one restroom, the district does not believe anyone was exposed to it before it was found.
The overall water system for the building was deemed safe and was likely caused by a lack of use for the last several months. The district is also working with Solid Blend Technologies to treat the building’s water systems.
According to the district, the plan is to flush the buildings water systems with high levels of chlorine to thoroughly disinfect them. After this another sample will be taken to ensure it was successful.
While the testing is taking place, those working in the building will work remotely.
