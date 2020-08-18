Legionella found in Englewood Elementary sink, treatment in progress

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires’ disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A routine water sample taken from Englewood Elementary School revealed Legionella in a sink faucet in one restroom, the district does not believe anyone was exposed to it before it was found.

The overall water system for the building was deemed safe and was likely caused by a lack of use for the last several months. The district is also working with Solid Blend Technologies to treat the building’s water systems.

According to the district, the plan is to flush the buildings water systems with high levels of chlorine to thoroughly disinfect them. After this another sample will be taken to ensure it was successful.

While the testing is taking place, those working in the building will work remotely.