OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oakwood City School District will conduct a water system treatment after Legionella was detected in two buildings.

According to Traci Hale with Oakwood Schools, the district received the results of an annual proactive water test on Monday, July 17, which detected the presence of Legionella at Oakwood Junior High and Oakwood High School.

No bacteria was found at Lange School, Smith Elementary or Mack Hummon Stadium. The district is reportedly still awaiting test results from Lane Stadium and Harman School.

Water usage in both affected buildings was immediately limited and all water fountains are closed. There is also no showering or use of hot water permitted.

The water system will be treated at the two buildings on Friday, July 28, and there will be no water usage of any kind.

After the treatment is complete, the water will be retested. Water limitations will reportedly remain in place until the district receives negative test results, which are expected approximately one week following treatment.