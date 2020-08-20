Legionella bacteria found in one location of Oakwood City Schools

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood City Schools is working to address legionella bacteria found in one location of the district. District officials say other test results came back negative for the bacteria and there is no reason to believe anyone was exposed.

Solid Blend Technologies was contracted to perform tests throughout the district the week of August 3 and according to an interim report provided to the district on August 18, bacteria was found in a girls restroom on the second floor of Smith Elementary School. The restroom has been closed since March due to the statewide school closure and under construction since June as part of the district’s Phase 1 Master Facilities Plan.

Oakwood Schools is following recommendations to flush that section of the Smith School water system. The system will be retested in roughly two weeks and the district will follow additional treatment recommendations if needed. The building’s other restrooms will remain operational.

“With the health and safety of our students and staff always a top priority, we will continue to be proactive on all fronts. As an example, all of the District’s water systems have received a chlorine injection treatment. We are looking forward to having our students return to classes Monday and will work with students, staff and families to make it another great year in Oakwood Schools,” Oakwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Kyle Ramey said.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County says bacteria can build up any time a building has been sitting dormant for a period of time.