DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Baker Benji’s is set to open at the location of the former Evans Bakery in Dayton, featuring original Evans recipes and an expanded menu.

Evans Bakery, a longtime staple in Dayton, announced the decision to close their doors permanently in Dec. 2022. A post on the Evans Bakery Facebook page confirmed Monday that the 700 Troy Street legacy will continue through Baker Benji’s.

“First and foremost, we want to thank the Evans Family for this great opportunity and cannot wait to meet all of you,” the post stated. “We know the bakery has been a fixture in the community for generations. We are excited to continue this legacy and will announce our grand opening date soon!”

Baker Benji’s began as a home-based bakery in Fairborn, and now they it be relocating to take over the former Evans Bakery space.

Benjamin “Benji” Stuckey, the owner of Benji’s Bakery, also serves as the official baker for the Ohio Renaissance Festival, providing treats for all of their special events, weddings and royal feasts.

(Photos courtesy of Benji Stuckey)





















“We currently do not have a planned opening date,” Stuckey said. “With the space already being an existing bakery, the turnaround time should be fairly quick with the goal of soft opening by mid-April with a larger grand opening event to be early May.”

You can stay up to date with the latest Benji’s Bakery news on their Facebook page.