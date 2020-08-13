Legacy Christian Academy one of the first Miami Valley schools to return to classroom for 2020

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Legacy Christian Academy in Xenia is one of the first schools in the Miami Valley to return back to the classroom.

Thursday morning nearly 400 students and 60 faculty members started the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent, Greg Scheck, says the students were eager to return to school and abide by new COVID guidelines to be in the classroom

“Our kids, they want to be in school. They missed their friends for so long. They understand that they have to put up with masks and they’re ok with that because they want to get their education,” explained Scheck.

Scheck says that offering a remote learning option was difficult because of the schools size.

“Because we’re so small we don’t have the resources to run programs online at the same time as doing it live,” he said.

Teachers and staff have been trained to do remote learning with students if they have to switch to that teaching model at some point in the school year. But for now, students are in the classroom, but are also learning computer skills and online strategies in the meantime.

“We’re teaching our students…you have to fix your mind on the long-term goal. And with that long-term goal in mind, you have to develop [a] concept of endurance because things constantly change,” said Scheck.

For more information on Legacy Christian Academy and their reopening plan, click here.