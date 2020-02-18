Crash on I-75 NB near Third Street causing traffic delays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lanes of I-75 northbound are shut down near Third Street due to a crash.
According to OHGO.com, the left lanes are closed between Third Street and SR-48. Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a minivan and a Jeep collided, injuring occupants in the minivan. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time but one medic was called to the scene.
There is no word yet when the lanes will reopen.
