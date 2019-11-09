Left lanes of I-70 WB closed past I-675 due to crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-70 westbound past I-675 is causing heavy traffic backup Friday night.

The left lanes are closed between I-675 and SR-235.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone has been injured.

Emergency crews are on the scene, but officials cannot say how soon the lanes will reopen.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

