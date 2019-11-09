CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-70 westbound past I-675 is causing heavy traffic backup Friday night.
The left lanes are closed between I-675 and SR-235.
It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone has been injured.
Emergency crews are on the scene, but officials cannot say how soon the lanes will reopen.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio Going Blue, Wooster-based t-shirt company partner for Det. Del Rio fundraiser
- Left lanes of I-70 WB closed past I-675 due to crash
- Kettering schools dismissing early ahead of Det. Del Rio’s funeral services
- Police investigating armed robbery at Englewood cellphone store
- Distracted driving a likely factor in rollover crash on I-75 in Piqua