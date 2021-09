DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are at the scene of three separate car crashes on I-75 South in Dayton Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said there were three separate crashes involving five to six cars on I-75 South off Needmore Road at 6:53 a.m. The left two lanes of the highway are blocked.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the crashes has not been determined at this time.

