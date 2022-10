Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is blocking the left lane of I-75 southbound Thursday morning.

According to ODOT, the left lnae is blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash.

OHGO is estimating a 15-minute delay at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or if anyone is injured.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.