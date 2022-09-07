DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is causing back-ups on I-75 southbound Wednesday morning.

According to ODOT, there is a crash on I-75 southbound at Needmore Road. The left lane is blocked from Needmore Road to Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road.

OHGO is estimating a 10-minute delay at this time.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that no one was injured in the crash and that two vehicles were involved. The call for the crash came in at 7:49 a.m.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.