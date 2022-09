VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-70 westbound in Vandalia on Monday morning.

According to ODOT, the left two lanes of I-70 westbound were blocked near Dayton Airport Access Road due to a crash. All lanes have since reopened.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in a crash around 6:50 a.m. There were reportedly minor injuries, however, it is unknown how many people were injured.

