Lebanon, Waynesville Lions Club host annual car show

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Lebanon and Waynesville Lions Clubs are having their seventh annual Route 42 Car Show Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Life House Church.
Like previous years, the event includes classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, off-road vehicles and antique cars. Trophies will be awarded in all categories and car owners will be eligible for raffle prizes.
Registration is $10, in advance, by mail or on line, or $15 at the door and will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The show is free to the public. Social distancing will be practiced and participants will be encouraged to wear masks.
For more information and photos from previous shows, visit the events website www.route42carshow.com.
