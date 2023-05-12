DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is marking 90 years of serving the community, and one local post opened its doors to celebrate.

According to the OSHP, the patrol began in November of 1933 with only 60 patrolmen. After these members trained at Camp Perry, they took up the task of patroling Ohio’s roads and working to save lives.

“Throughout the Patrol’s nine decades, the mission has always been the same – to save lives,” the release states. “Founders envisioned an agency that showed compassion and sincerity, and promoted the safety and welfare for all Ohioans. Over the past 90 years, sworn officers and professional staff have provided service with a purpose for the citizens of Ohio.”

According to a release, the Lebanon post of the OSHP hosted an open house on Friday, May 12 to allow the community the chance to meet their troopers. Troopers answered community questions about operations and equipment while providing tours of the post.

“Engaging with the community is crucial for us to build trust, foster positive relationships and

ensure that our efforts align with the needs of the people we serve,” said Colonel Charles A.

Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Our open houses provide a unique opportunity for us to connect

with our communities and showcase our commitment to public safety.”

the open house also included a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, with troopers that gave families the information they needed to sign their children up to receive a free book every month until their fifth birthday.

“I hope families will take advantage of this opportunity to meet some of the servant leaders at the Ohio Highway Patrol in their community, and I encourage them to sign up their little ones for free books in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “We want children in every Ohio neighborhood to experience the incredible benefits of early reading!”

For more information on the Imagination Library of Ohio, click here.