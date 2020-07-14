Lebanon City Schools will be ‘at capacity’ for in-class instruction by July 15

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lebanon City Schools announced that by “end of business” Tuesday, July 14, student enrollment numbers for its in-class instruction will be at capacity.

The limit on capacity, according to the district, is to accommodate safe spacing within its classrooms and other areas.

Beginning July 15, all new students registering for Lebanon City Schools will be automatically placed in the online program for the first semester.

The district said in a press release that it understands that this could create a burden for working families but it cannot compromise the safety of students and staff by overcrowding classrooms and school buildings.

