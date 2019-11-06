Lebanon City Schools employee placed on administrative leave

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Lebanon City Schools employee is on administrative leave pending a police investigation, the district announced Wednesday.

The investigation stems from an accusation made by a booster group. It’s financial in nature and does not involve students or taxpayer funds, officials say.

“We were recently made aware that one of our employees is under investigation for alleged financial discrepancies with one of our booster groups. We made the decision to place the employee on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The allegations do not involve students or taxpayer funds,” said Superintendent Todd Yohey.

District officials did not identify the employee or disclose that position they hold at the district.

