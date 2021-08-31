Lebanon City Schools closes schools due to COVID-19 cases

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lebanon City Schools is temporarily closing its buildings due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lebanon Schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 1 to Friday, Sept. 3 for through PreK-12. No work will be assigned. The district said the closure only applies to the district’s five local buildings.

“Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases, school exposure and quarantined students, LCS will be closed September 1 – 3,” said the district in a statement. “Students will return to the buildings on September 7. Teachers will not be assigning work during the closure.”