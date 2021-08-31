Lebanon City Schools closes schools due to COVID-19 cases

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lebanon City Schools is temporarily closing its buildings due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lebanon Schools will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 1 to Friday, Sept. 3 for through PreK-12. No work will be assigned. The district said the closure only applies to the district’s five local buildings.

“Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases, school exposure and quarantined students, LCS will be closed September 1 – 3,” said the district in a statement. “Students will return to the buildings on September 7. Teachers will not be assigning work during the closure.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Hospital hassle

Chesterfield Police search for woman who allegedly put backpack with human remains in dumpster

Two dead, 10 injured after road collapses in George County during aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Taliban Fire Tracer Rounds to Celebrate US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at funeral for Polk County deputy who died from virus

Laplace residents seek shelter

More News