Lebanon City Schools announces reopening plans for fall

Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lebanon City Schools has announced its fall reopening plans, putting power into the parents hand by asking whether they would want to have their child return to school for face-to-face instruction.

The district said that a preliminary survey revealed between 400 to 600 students would be learning from home, utilizing an online curriculum. A commitment form will be sent to families in early July asking if students will be returning or if they plan to learn from home.

The district believes that both face-to-face and online offer a quality curriculum and that parents decisions should be based on safety.

“We know that you may not agree with some parts of this plan. That is okay. It is an impossible task to develop a plan of this magnitude that pleases everyone,” said Superintendent Todd Young in a press release. “Our hope is that we have taken the precautions necessary to provide the safest learning environment for students and staff.”

For questions about school-based instruction, contact the building principal.

