Lebanon City Council passes ordinance to ban abortions within city limits

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Lebanon City Council unanimously voted on an ordinace banning abortions and abortion-inducing drugs Tuesday.

WLWT reported that the council voted 6-0 on the emergency ordinance at its meeting Tuesday evening. The city is the first city in Ohio to pass such an ordinance.

Several dozen people showed up outside protesting the abortion ban but inside the meeting many community members supported the move.

The ordinance was sponsored by six of seven members of city council, including the mayor.

Councilwoman Krista Wyatt turned in her resignation at 3 p.m. Monday because she did not support the ordinance.

Several people opposed to the ordinance questioned why it was pushed through as an emergency ordinance, but city council has not responded.