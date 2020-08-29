‘Lebanese Dinner Takeout’ event to take place over weekend

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival is adapting amid a pandemic to instead offer drive-thru only dinner food pickups Saturday. Aug. 29, to Sunday, Aug. 30.
The “Lebanese Dinner Takeout” event will be held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church. Orders for food can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days.
To pre-order your food, click here.
