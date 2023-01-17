DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio residents can learn to ride a motorcycle this spring in a course offered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

According to a release, the courses will teach drivers to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly, in order to make the roadways safer for all motorists. Registration for these courses begins on January 23.

Since 2017, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office says there have been 1,074 fatal crashes involving motorcycles in the state. In just over half of those crashes, the motorcyclist was at fault.

Courses include the following:

Basic Rider Skills (BRS): recommended for novice riders. No experience is required, and Motorcycle Ohio will provide motorcycles and helmets.



Returning Riders (BRS-RR): recommended for intermediate riders. This course is for riders 18 and older who have been riding with a two-wheel temporary permit for more than one year, or a two-wheeled experienced rider returning after an extended time away.



Basic Rider Skills 2 (BRS-2): recommended for riders looking for a refresher course or to bond with a new motorcycle. Students will provide their own motorcycles.

All courses are $50 each and include the cost of student workbooks. To enroll in a course near you, click here.