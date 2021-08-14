Learn how to fix bad credit at the Dayton Metro Library’s virtual program Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can learn how to repair or establish personal credit at Dayton Metro Library’s virtual program on Saturday.

The library said people can participate in the free “Boosting Your Credit Score” program on Saturday, August 14 from noon to 1 p.m. According to a release, participants will learn what it means to have credit, why it is important, how to clean up bad credit and how to establish good credit. 

The virtual program takes place through Webex and requires advanced registration. The library recommends you have a stable internet connection, a microphone-enabled device or headset and, if desired, a webcam. You can also join by phone.

To register in advance for the virtual discussion or for more information about the exhibit and other events, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Undesign-the-Redline or contact the library at (937) 463-2665.  

