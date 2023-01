DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Want to learn CPR?

The City of Xenia is offering CPR classes to all local residents. According to a post by the City of Xenia, classes will begin on January 23 and will be available to any residents who want to join.

Classes cost $40 and will be held at Fire Station 31 located at 225 East Main Street, the post says. They will start at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in registering for a class should contact Fire Station 31 at 937-376-7281 or email dwalter@ci.xenia.oh.us.