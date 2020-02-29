Leaping for sunshine today despite chilly temperatures

Sunshine is in the forecast for this leap day, with chilly temperatures continuing. Morning readings are in the teens. Highs for today will be running nearly 10 degrees below average. March comes in like a lamb on Sunday with milder weather .

TODAY: Mix of sun and some clouds. Chilly. High 35

Quite chilly today, but a nice improvement on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy and cold. Low 22

SUNDAY: Breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds. High 53

Rain moves back into the area on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will continue in the 50s through much of the week ahead despite have lots of clouds around.