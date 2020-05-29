Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

(WDTN) – Nestle Prepared Foods Company is recalling roughly 29,000 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Thursday, saying the product contains undeclared soy, which is a known allergen.

Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label.

The frozen products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. Find the product details below:

9 1/4-oz. retail carton containing “LEAN CUISINE favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “MAY 2021” on side of the label.

Photo: USDA

Photo: USDA

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code. The products were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo bearing the mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Officials discovered the problem after the firm received multiple consumer complaints that the product contained chicken that is not referenced on the label or ingredients.

While there have been no reports of adverse reactions, anyone concerned about illness or injury should see their healthcare provider.

Affected products should be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should call 800-993-8625.