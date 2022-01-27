VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews in Vandalia are working to clean up material that turned water green.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said Thursday crews were sent to a stream near Poplar Grove and Crestwood Hills Drive at 9 a.m. on the report of a green substance in the creek. When crews arrived, they found several miles of creek and underground storm sewer with green water flowing through it.

Crews tracked the material back to a local business whose large air handling unit froze up, expanded and burst a supply line which released a leak detection liquid into the storm system.

The division said, “As leak detection does once in the water the green coloring expanded and made the release look much bigger than it was.”

The material in the creek is nontoxic and nonhazardous. Plant and animal life does not seem to be affected, according to the division.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) responded to the scene and is working with the company to coordinate a cleanup of the material. Vandalia fire said if you live in the area of Kenbrook, Crestwood Hills, Poplar Grove, O’Hara Court, or Farrell Road, you may see vacuum trucks working to remove the green from these areas where this material pooled up. The work may take until Friday.

The division said it will be monitoring the clean up and reporting back to the EPA on the project. Vandalia Police and the Public Works Department assisted at the scene.