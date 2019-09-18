Leadership Dayton recognizes individuals and organizations with annual awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leadership Dayton recognized two organizations and two individuals who have contributed and given back to the community.

The following awards were given out:

Outstanding Community Board Service Award – Ramona Vikan, matched with DAI

Leader of the Year – The Foodbank, Inc.

Volunteer of the Year – Jessica Saunders, Dayton Children’s

Program Partner of the Year – Dayton Power & Light

“DP&L is honored to receive the Leadership Dayton Program Partner of the Year award. Since 1994 we have been supporters, and our graduates remain active serving our community,” Vince Parisi, president & CEO of Dayton Power & Light, said. “The collective response from our Leadership Dayton graduates is that it is one of their career highlights.”

The awards were given at Leadership Dayton’s annual meeting. Gil Turner, interim director of aviation with the City of Dayton, was the keynote speaker.

