RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The city of Richmond held a community announcement and information session Sunday afternoon.

The city of Richmond provided information on Sunday at 4 p.m. Sunday’s abrupt announcement came after contractors for the US EPA began the debris removal process at school facilities.

Mayor Dave Snow and other officials spoke at the conference and said they are lifting the evacuation order.

Tim Brown is with the Richmond Fire Department and gave an update on his department’s next steps. Brown says the department will be continuing to stay at the fire site for the time being and is asking people to be courteous of them as they continue to work.

Christine Stinson of the Wayne County Health Department says cleaning kits are being offered for residents to clean their home following the large-scale fire. Stinson says residents will be able to and should use the kits to sanitize door handles and rails at their homes.

When you return home, if you believe or know smoke from the fire entered your residence, you will be given instructions by the health department for what to do, including airing out your house.

The 24-hour question hotline, as well as the official website for fire information, will continue to be active for the immediate future, officials say.