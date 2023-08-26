Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend Clay Mathile.

For many years, Clay was the go-to leader of the business community in Dayton. He was a visionary, and through his passion and belief in the future of the Miami Valley, he saw what was possible and made others believe in what could be achieved. He was also a mentor to so many young businessmen and women, taking his life experiences in business to help others reach their own full potential.

He cared deeply about his community and Ohio. He and Mary have quietly done so much to promote early childhood learning and education in Ohio. By focusing on the science of nutrition for children in the first few years of life, they have helped make sure that thousands of children each day are getting the start in life they deserve and that will positively impact them for the rest of their lives.

Fran and I are grateful to have known Clay and to call him our friend. We extend our deepest condolences to MaryAnn and their wonderful family.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine