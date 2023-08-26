DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Statements are beginning to come in regarding the death of well-known Dayton philanthropist Clayton Mathile. Mathile died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 26 at his home near Dayton.
You can read all of the full statements from leaders and organizations below.
Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our friend Clay Mathile.
For many years, Clay was the go-to leader of the business community in Dayton. He was a visionary, and through his passion and belief in the future of the Miami Valley, he saw what was possible and made others believe in what could be achieved. He was also a mentor to so many young businessmen and women, taking his life experiences in business to help others reach their own full potential.
He cared deeply about his community and Ohio. He and Mary have quietly done so much to promote early childhood learning and education in Ohio. By focusing on the science of nutrition for children in the first few years of life, they have helped make sure that thousands of children each day are getting the start in life they deserve and that will positively impact them for the rest of their lives.
Fran and I are grateful to have known Clay and to call him our friend. We extend our deepest condolences to MaryAnn and their wonderful family.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
My deepest condolences and thoughts go to the entire Mathile family today. Clay Mathile was an innovative entrepreneur who changed the landscape of the Dayton region, the State of Ohio, and the nation for the better. From founding one of the pre-eminent American brands to his astounding charity work, Clay Mathile was an institution in Dayton whose legacy will rightfully live on through the thousands he had employed and all of the good works he has done.Ohio Senator Niraj Antani, Miamisburg
The Dayton Development Coalition extends our deepest condolences to the family of Clay Mathile. A founder of the DDC, Mr. Mathile aways saw Dayton’s potential, even when many of us struggled to see it ourselves. He spent decades cultivating that potential through his leadership in the business community, his engagement with entrepreneurs, and his vast philanthropic work. A humble man of deep faith, Mr. Mathile encouraged others into leadership roles.
In the early 1990s, Mr. Mathile envisioned a better economic future for the Dayton Region. Together with fellow business leaders, he helped launched the Miami Valley Economic Development Coalition, now the DDC, shaping its mission to grow and diversify the region’s economy and support Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. His active involvement and support over more than two decades guided our strategy and inspired our work. He saw our region’s weaknesses as opportunities for growth and he believed in fostering community collaboration to solve tough problems with compassion and humility. We strive to honor his legacy and will continue to work to bring Mr. Mathile’s vision of the Dayton Region to life.Dayton Development Coalition
As more statements are released, this story will be updated.