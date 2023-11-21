BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A number of law enforcement agencies, leaders and organizations have publicly reacted to Monday’s shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart.

2 NEWS compiled a list of different local responses following the shooting. You can read them in their entirety below.

Local Leaders

“My heart goes out to the families impacted by this tragedy. When will enough be enough? It’s time for our elected leaders to finally get serious about keeping our communities safe and take real steps to keep guns out of the hands of people who wish to hurt others or themselves,” State Rep. Willis E. Blackshear Jr.

My heart goes out to the victims and their families affected by the shooting last night. We are keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time. I want to express my thanks to Greene County police officers and first responders who acted bravely and swiftly.” State Rep. Brian Lampton

—

Area Law Enforcement Agencies

The Dayton Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the individuals and families affected by the recent shooting incident in Beavercreek. Our hearts go out to those who are dealing with the pain caused by this senseless act of violence. In connection to the incident, it has come to our attention that the shooter had a residence in our city. Dayton Police Department officers promptly assisted with an initial search of that residence. We are actively collaborating with the FBI and Beavercreek Police to provide any support necessary for a thorough investigation. At this juncture, it does not appear that the Dayton Police Department has had much interaction with this individual. Nevertheless, we are committed to aiding our law enforcement partners in any way possible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to this tragic incident. The Dayton Police Department is dedicated to doing whatever it can as we all grieve and heal together as a community.” Dayton Police Department

Prayers for the victims involved in last night’s senseless attack and our colleagues at City of Beavercreek Police Department.” Miami Township Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Beavercreek community tonight. We are still learning of the events that unfolded inside their Walmart tonight. We ask that everyone pray for the employees of Walmart, the families of those injured, and all first responders to this horrific event so close to home.” Wilmington Police Department

—

Local Organizations

Our thoughts and prayers are with our Beavercreek Family.” Walmart Wilmington – Progress Way

Whenever anything like this happens, it is heartbreaking, but it is especially heavy when it’s in your own backyard. Please join us in praying for all of those affected by the events last night at the Beavercreek Walmart.” Faircreek Church