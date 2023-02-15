DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Neon is bringing a documentary on homelessness to the community for free on Wednesday, Feb.15.

At 4 p.m., The Neon will screen the Netflix documentary Lead Me Home: Listening to those facing homelessness. After the film, Montgomery County says attendees will be able to listen to the experiences of those struggling in the community and learn how they can get involved.

“More than 500,000 people experience homelessness every night in America,” the film website says. “Lead Me Home is a documentary short that tells a few of these real-life stories giving the audience a rare, in-depth look at the scale, scope, and diversity of what it means to be unsheltered today while calling into question uninformed attitudes and outmoded policies.”

The screening is free to the public, however, guests are asked to bring a pair of gloves or warm socks to be donated to the St. Vincent Shelter for the Homeless.

Click here to reserve your seat.