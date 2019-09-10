WATCH LIVE: Defense for Brooke Skylar Richardson begins Tuesday

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Defense attorneys who contend that a young woman didn’t kill her baby and that investigators in Ohio made a rush to judgment are set to begin presenting their case.

9 A.M. UPDATE: Scott Richardson, Skylar Richardson’s father, testified as a character witness to start proceedings on Tuesday, July 10.

“Mr. Richardson, what is your biggest regret in your life?” defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers asked

“Not having an attorney during the second interrogation,” he said.

Scott Richardson was shown photos of Skylar through the years as a kid, playing with other young kids. Some photos were of her job at Child Watch at YMCA.

“If there’s one thing you could say about Skylar what would it be?” Rittgers asked.

“She would never hurt another human being, let alone a baby,” he said emotionally.

Lawyers for 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson say the baby she’s accused of killing two years ago was stillborn and that police pressured her into saying what they wanted to hear.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case in the murder trial Monday.

They finished by showing jurors Richardson’s text messages and playing a videotaped second interview police did with her after the baby’s remains were found in her family’s backyard in July 2017.

Richardson told police during the interview that the baby might have moved, cried or gurgled.

Prosecutors say Richardson killed and buried the unwanted baby after hiding her pregnancy.

