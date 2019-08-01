Lawyers for teen accused of killing her baby ask for indictment to be dismissed

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The attorneys for a teenager accused of killing her baby and burying in the backyard of her home are asking for her indictment to be dismissed.

WLWT reports Skylar Richardson’s attorneys filed a 10-page motion Thursday.

The motion asks that her indictment be dismissed. Richardson’s lawyers say prosecutors presented information that a medical examiner later recanted.

The motion also requests for a release of grand jury testimony for an in camera review.

Richardson’s trial is expected to begin in September after a judge denied her attorney’s previous request for multiple trials.

Her attorneys have filed a series of motions since her indictment, including one asking the state Supreme Court to stop her doctor’s testimony from being used at trial.

Defense for Richardson originally argued that doctors should not be allowed to testify, citing physician-patient privilege.

The appeals court, however, ruled that public interest in detecting crimes to protect society outweighs doctor-patient confidentiality in this particular case.

The Supreme Court refused to intervene, and a new motion was filed on February 8 asking the court to reconsider. Again, they refused.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, evidence tampering and corpse abuse.

