Lawyers for friend of Dayton shooter file motion for release

8-12 Ethan Kollie WEB MUG

Ethan Kollie (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The lawyers of Ethan Kollie, the friend of the shooter who killed nine and injured 27 in the Oregon District on Aug. 4, filed a motion for him to be released from jail.

In a court appearance on Aug. 15, a judge ordered Kollie to remain in jail until trial with no bond. He faces federal charges for lying on a form that allowed him to purchase guns.

Police also say Kollie helped Connor Betts hide weapons and gun accessories from his family. Officials say that Kollie is not suspected to have known of Betts’ plans before the shooting.

