Lawsuit filed in 2019 Oregon District mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family members of victims of the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Cooper Elliott, a Columbus, Ohio-based law firm, filed the lawsuit against the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used in the mass shooting. The suit alleges negligence, negligent entrustment, and public nuisance, according to a release.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, August 4 in the 400 block of East Fifth St. Police said 10 people were killed, including the suspect, and 27 people were injured. 

Clients in the lawsuit include families of victims Derrick Fudge, Lois Oglesby, Logan Turner and Nicole Warren-Curtis.

Brady, Cooper Elliot, and a survivor of the shooting will hold a press conference Monday on the lawsuit.

