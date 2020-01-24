Lawsuit filed against roofing contractor for allegedly ripping off tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County roofing contractor is being taken to court by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for allegedly cheating homeowners out of thousands of dollars. Some of these incidents occurred in the wake of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Brandon Valandingham owns Buckeye Storm Solutions LLC, and is accused of performing shoddy work and failing to deliver services or refunds after accepting down payments from customers.

“This guy deceived trusting clients who just needed a solid roof over their heads,” Yost said. “We’re going to court to get their money back and to hold him accountable.”

Seven consumer complaints were made to Attorney General Dave Yost’s Consumer Protection Section, blaming Valandingham for losses totaling $44,638.

Yost believes there could be more victims in the case, and they are urged to call his office by calling 800-282-0515 or visiting OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Consumers are encouraged to take the following steps before signing a contract for home improvement services:

Check for any complaints against the contractor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau.

Make sure your contract includes notice of your right to cancel a door-to-door sale. Contractors generally cannot start working until the three-day “cooling-off” period ends.

Get written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision.

Check to make sure that the written contract includes any verbal promises, the start and end dates, and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services.

Be wary if the contract requires a large down payment or requires that you write a check directly to the contractor instead of his or her company.

Check with the Ohio Secretary of State to confirm that the business is registered properly.