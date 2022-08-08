LAWRENCE, Kansas (WDTN) — The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas answered questions about the arrest of Stephen Marlow, the man suspected of killing four in Butler Township, on Monday.

On Aug. 5, four victims suffering gunshot wounds were found at multiple scenes in Butler Township, according to police. All four victims died at the scenes.

The victims were 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter announced that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday. Police had initiated a city-wide search stating they had reason to believe Marlow was in Lawrence.

Marlow was safely taken into custody after police found a vehicle matching his description. He will be extradited from Kansas.

Lawrence, Kansas, is over 630 miles away from Butler Township, Ohio.

