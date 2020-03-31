Lawmakers working to help small businesses survive stay at home orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After mandatory closures were implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, small businesses like bars, restaurants and some liquor retailers are struggling to survive. As a response, lawmakers are taking to help local breweries outlast those restrictions.

With the stay at home order, businesses like Warped Wing Brewing Company in Downtown Dayton are forced to pivot away from normal business operations.

“When the stay at home order came down we made even further changes to keep people safe, so before we were doing carry-out in the building, now we moved it to curbside,” Nick Bowman, co-founder of Warped Wing, said.

Despite the changes, Bowman said his company is hanging on.

“Our team has stepped up. They’ve helped us create new ways of doing business and I’m pretty proud of our team and the way that we’ve been able to weather this storm so far,” he said.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is among a group of lawmakers and advocates trying to help small businesses weather the storm by loosening restrictions on alcohol sales.

“…To keep people employed, anything states can do, any rules that can be relaxed that don’t compromise public health and public safety,” he said.

According to Bowman, Warped Wing is also doing what they can to help other liquor retailers survive.

“We’re servicing those as safely as possible. Not really trying to go into the stores, but servicing them through telephone, and through text message, any means that we can to keep our own team safe and their associates safe,” he said.