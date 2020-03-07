Law professor says hate group may have basis for lawsuit over rally permit denial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County commissioners have rejected a permit for an out-of-state hate group to return to Dayton. The group cost the county and city a combined $770,000 in security measures.

The county lists a significant threat to public health and safety, negative impact on commerce and a significant financial burden on tax payers for rejecting the permit.

“I can’t find any case law out there that says cost alone in a situation like this is enough to deny the permit,” said Tom Hagel, a professor of law emeritus at University of Dayton School of Law.

Professor Hagel says the hate group may have a basis for a lawsuit against the county. He says the group could argue there is no threat to public safety.

“(Last year) there were no arrests, no violence, no nothing, so consequently why would anybody conclude that this year would be any different? Playing a devil’s advocate,” said Hagel.

He says the county would have to provide support for their belief another visit from the group could play out differently from 2019.

Hagel said they could argue, “Just because it didn’t happen last year doesn’t mean it won’t happen this year.”

Hagel said it could be a costly suit on both ends if the group chooses to sue.