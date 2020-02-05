Closings
Law enforcement to conduct traffic enforcement blitz Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple agencies in Montgomery County will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz Wednesday along the major roadways and highways in the county.

Increased patrols will be seen from Dayton Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trotwood Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. According to Dayton Police, the blitz is aimed a promoting “compliance with traffic laws and prevent hazardous traffic situations, in hopes of preventing or reducing the number of traffic accidents.

Among the major thoroughfares that will be included in the blitz include: I-74, U.S. 35, S.R. 4, and S.R. 49 (Trotwood Connector.)

In 2019, there were more than 4,400 traffic accidents in Dayton. Dayton Police say many of those crashes occurred due to speed, distracted driving, and reckless driving.

