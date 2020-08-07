FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a law enforcement presence in a neighborhood in Franklin where police say they are dealing with a barricaded individual.
Chief Whitman could not immediately disclose what prompted the situation. The public is asked to stay away from the area of Beam Drive and Martha Drive.
Police are also asking residents not to call the dispatch center with questions unless they are in need of police/fire/EMS services.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Law enforcement situation involving barricaded subject underway in Franklin
- Man who shot Denver officer and escaped prison in 1974 arrested in New Mexico
- Texas woman blames Trump, ‘selfish’ people for husband’s death from COVID-19 in scathing obit
- Searchers in Beirut recover more bodies days after blast
- US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed