Law enforcement situation involving barricaded subject underway in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a law enforcement presence in a neighborhood in Franklin where police say they are dealing with a barricaded individual.

Chief Whitman could not immediately disclose what prompted the situation. The public is asked to stay away from the area of Beam Drive and Martha Drive.

Police are also asking residents not to call the dispatch center with questions unless they are in need of police/fire/EMS services.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.