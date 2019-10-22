Law enforcement searching for wanted subject at Dayton residence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several law enforcement agencies responded to a residence in Dayton looking for a wanted individual Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department, FBI, and R.A.N.G.E. Task Force responded to the area of Kings Highway and England Avenue to look for the subject around 1:45 pm.

Officials could not immediately say what the person is wanted for.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

