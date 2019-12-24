Law enforcement ready to shine ‘Good Night Lights’ for Dayton Children’s patients

Breaking News
Crews battle large fire at Dayton residence
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This Christmas Eve, police around the area will help young patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital get a good night’s sleep.

Police departments will flash the lights on their cars outside the hospital as part of a group event called “Goodnight Lights.”

The event begins at 7:30 pm featuring emergency trucks, cars, and more lining up outside the hospital. The light show will start at 8 pm.

The goal is to give the children inside a unique nightlight to fall asleep to as they continue their treatment.

