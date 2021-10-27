DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Halloween being just a few night away, officials are warning parents of some of the dangers to look out for. Some of the risks include cannabis edibles that looks like candy and busy streets.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said the odds of your child finding a cannabis edible or other dangerous item in their candy bag is rare, but that doesn’t mean parents should ignore the risk.

“Even though edibles are expensive and the odds of somebody just handing them out are probably rare, could some get mixed into a candy bowl or something, that’s always possible, so it’s something to look for,” Streck said.

Streck and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are warning that cannabis edibles come in packaging that looks just like well-known snacks and candy.

“The package looks just like something they’ve eaten 100 other times, so when they start eating them, it’s very dangerous because of the amount of THC that’s in these products,” Streck said.

According to a release from Yost’s office, in the first half of 2021, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 2,622 calls for services related to children eating cannabis products, which could result in overdose or death.

Along with looking for edibles, Streck said parents should inspect candy bags for opened wrappers or homemade baked goods.

Streck said the most common incidents on Halloween are traffic-related. “Unfortunately we do have incidents every year where an individual or a child may be struck by a vehicle, or a parent who might be out with the children because there are so many people out for those couple of hours,” Streck said.

Streck also said kids should wear a light, glow stick or flashlight so they are easily seen when out at night. The sheriff’s office will have extra patrols out on the streets to keep kids safe, and pass out candy.

Along with safety concerns, health officials are warning of COVID-19 concerns too. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County recommends to not attend parties if you are sick and try to keep activities outdoors to protect young trick-or-treaters.

“Many kids are not vaccinated yet, particularly under the age of 12, who are your prime trick-or-treat or party-goers at that age group, we want to make sure that those younger people are protected as well,” PHDMC public information supervisor Dan Suffoletto said.

Streck said if parents do find anything in their children’s trick-or-treat bag that shouldn’t be there, they should throw it out, or contact their county’s non-emergency line.