Law enforcement gathers at hospital to honor Det. DelRio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers from across the Miami Valley are lining the halls of Grandview Hospital Thursday to honor Detective Jorge DelRio.

Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio

DelRio is being moved into surgery Thursday to harvest his organs. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said Wednesday DelRio’s injuries were “tragically not survivable.”

Detective Jorge DelRio was shot twice in the face Monday night. It happened on Ruskin Road as DelRio and other DEA task force agents were conducting a drug bust.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. The Professional Standards Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation into the officers who responded, and the DEA is looking more into the drugs that were being trafficked at that house.

