DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers on US-35 and I-75 may see a heightened law enforcement officer presence Wednesday, as three departments combine their efforts to keep drivers safe.

According to a release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the Dayton City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will join the Highway Patrol to focus on crash-causing traffic violations.

Officers will be working on US-35 and I-75 from 8 am until 2 pm on Wednesday, March 23. They will be watching for reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding, among other dangerous behaviors.