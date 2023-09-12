DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of Dayton’s largest professional networking events officially kicks off Tuesday morning at the Dayton Arcade.

Launch Dayton Startup Week is a three-day event designed to give business owners the tools to improve their companies big or small.

Startup Week is free to the public and usually welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees each year.

The event includes sessions on writing a business plan, producing financial forecasts and how to commercialize technology. Attendees can also search for mentors or connect with future employers in a relaxed environment.

“I think that it’s just going to be a huge exchange of ideas and a chance for us all to meet each other and to find out what other creative programs other people are creating. So I’m really excited for it,” said Jane D’Angelo, executive director of OhioDance.

Tickets are still available for the event.