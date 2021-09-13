Launch Dayton kicks off entrepreneurship conference

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dayton Arcade nears end of Phase 1, plans for more growth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Launch Dayton Startup Week begins its entrepreneurship conference September 13 through 16.

According to a release by Parallax and Launch Dayton, this free conference will include speakers and workshops from Dayton startup founders, business-building experts and resource providers, among others.

Monday’s events will allow for shopping at local businesses as well as an Early Risers Pitch Competition, the release said, where ten local startups compete for a cash prize.

The conference will be held in person at the Dayton Arcade, with all guests entering at The Hub at 31 South Main Street. However, the release said that livestreaming sessions will be available for those who prefer to attend virtually. 

Specialized workshops will continue through the rest of the conference.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 

  • MedTech, curated by BioOhio
  • SaaS, curated by Technology First 
  • Business 101 classes, curated by Parallax’s Early Risers Academy 
  • Marketing workshops, curated by LMG 
  • Elevator pitch practice — in an actual elevator 

Wednesday, Sept. 15 

  • Food/Bev/Retail/Consumer Products, curated by Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Arcade Kitchen Incubator 
  • Artists Creative Entrepreneurs, curated by CultureWorks & hosted by The Contemporary 
  • Dayton Scaleup workshops on value prop, financials and investment models, curated by the Entrepreneurs’ Center 
  • A million-dollar women founders panel, curated by Aviatra Accelerators — Dayton 

Thursday, Sept. 16 

  • Defense, curated by Parallax Advanced Research and sponsored by Infinite Management Solutions & Treble One Aerospace 
  • Future Tech, curated by OhioX 
  • Marketing workshops, curated by LMG 

To register for the conference, click here.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Middletown mother to be sentenced after pleading guilty to killing son

ICUs at Ohio children's hospitals filling up amid COVID surge and another virus's early peak

Charred home and car at site of deadly house fire in Akron

SKYFOX Deadly Akron house fire

Miamisburg Schools mask mandate goes into effect Monday

More News