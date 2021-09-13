Launch Dayton kicks off entrepreneurship conference

The Dayton Arcade nears end of Phase 1, plans for more growth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Launch Dayton Startup Week begins its entrepreneurship conference September 13 through 16.

According to a release by Parallax and Launch Dayton, this free conference will include speakers and workshops from Dayton startup founders, business-building experts and resource providers, among others.

Monday’s events will allow for shopping at local businesses as well as an Early Risers Pitch Competition, the release said, where ten local startups compete for a cash prize.

The conference will be held in person at the Dayton Arcade, with all guests entering at The Hub at 31 South Main Street. However, the release said that livestreaming sessions will be available for those who prefer to attend virtually.

Specialized workshops will continue through the rest of the conference.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

MedTech, curated by BioOhio

SaaS, curated by Technology First

Business 101 classes, curated by Parallax’s Early Risers Academy

Marketing workshops, curated by LMG

Elevator pitch practice — in an actual elevator

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Food/Bev/Retail/Consumer Products, curated by Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Arcade Kitchen Incubator

Artists Creative Entrepreneurs, curated by CultureWorks & hosted by The Contemporary

Dayton Scaleup workshops on value prop, financials and investment models, curated by the Entrepreneurs’ Center

A million-dollar women founders panel, curated by Aviatra Accelerators — Dayton

Thursday, Sept. 16

Defense, curated by Parallax Advanced Research and sponsored by Infinite Management Solutions & Treble One Aerospace

Future Tech, curated by OhioX

Marketing workshops, curated by LMG

To register for the conference, click here.