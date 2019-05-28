Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A historic tornado outbreak that began late Memorial Day evening and lasted into early morning Tuesday hit northern Dayton, left one dead in Celina and caused destruction and damage from western Montgomery County into Greene County.

7:19 p.m.

A curfew is in effect for the following neighborhoods in Brookville between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.:

Terrace Park Subdivision

Charlie Court

Brookville Local Schools Campus

Officers will be assigned to those areas to prevent any issues, along with civilian volunteers with the CERT team.

2:23 p.m.

The tornado that killed one man in Celina and severely injured several others was said to "at least" an EF-3 by the National Weather Service in Wilmington after an initial survey.

The NWS declared the tornado that hit Beavercreek and destroyed a Marathon gas station to be an EF-3.

2:15 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine traveled by helicopter from Celina to Trotwood to meet with Mayor Mary McDonald and to view the area after it was hit by tornadoes on Monday.

12:37 p.m.

The Dayton Children's Hospital main campus has power and is no longer running on generators.

The Red Cross has an updated list of shelters in the area and populations. Dozens in the Miami Valley were forced to move to shelters after their homes were damaged in storms.

11:45 a.m.

Patients with 14 tornado-related injuries were admitted to Miami Valley Hospital. Five were admitted to Miami Valley Hospital North, according to Premier Health.

The patients admitted to Miami Valley Hospital had oxygen needs, crush injuries related to collapsed roofs and orthopedic injuries.

The Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O positive blood. A statement from the organization said emergency room usage at area hospitals was high over the Memorial Day weekend the supply "has been further challenged" by the tornado outbreak.

CBC has two blood drives scheduled for today at:

Our Lady of Good Hope Church (from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

6 South Third St., Miamisburg

6 South Third St., Miamisburg Shawnee Hills Baptist Church (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

3490 Jasper Rd., Jamestown

On Wednesday at:

First Presbyterian Church in Troy at 20 S. Walnut St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday at:

Oakwood Community Center

105 Patterson Rd., Oakwood

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

105 Patterson Rd., Oakwood 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church

7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln

500 Wagner Ave., Greenville

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The National Weather Service has released a preliminary storm track map of Tuesday morning's storms. You can use the interactive map by clicking the link.

10:57 a.m.

Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel said one person was killed after a vehicle was blown into their home on Fairgrounds Road in Celina.

Hazel said several other people were seriously injured but none of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was expected to visit Celina today to survey damage.

National Weather Service's Wilmington office has four locations it plans to examine this week in wake of major storms to determine tornado touchdowns and scale. The office released a preliminary map of tornado tracks this morning.

Major damage in the area of Wagner Ford Road and North Dixie Drive in Dayton. A Marathon gas station was destroyed, and an employee survived by taking shelter in the store bathroom.

The bathroom survived the storm, the building didn't.

Buildings, homes and apartments flattened in Trotwood by tornado. Power lines and trees are down all over the city.

The city of Dayton has issued a boil advisory for those using water and have asked people in Montgomery County to conserve water throughout the day.

Over 50,000 DP&L customers were without power as of 8:30 a.m. in the area.

Here is a list of Red Cross shelters open in Montgomery and Miami counties for those affected by this morning's storms.

Montgomery County has requested help from the state's Ohio Taskforce 1 to assist in search and rescue efforts.

