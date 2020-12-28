Latest pandemic relief bill temporary solution for Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The extended unemployment benefits included in the COVID relief bill will help many people in the Miami Valley, but economists warn they will not last forever.

Economist Dr. Jeffrey Haymond says the economy is in better shape than was expected, but it’s still sick. The $300-a-week extended pandemic benefits will help, but at some point, they’ll need to end.

Dr. Haymond says, “The stimulus is not solving the problem, in fact in many ways it is exacerbating some of the problem.”

It’s a band aid for now, which many people need, but extended pandemic-related benefits are upping the bill that will eventually come due.

Dr. Haymond says, “The logic of this is that right now in the COVID-19 world, people who are unemployed maybe don’t have as many options as previously and so we need to get them a little more help.”

The latest state jobs report shows more than 31,000 first-time claimants filed for benefits, significantly fewer than at the peak of the pandemic.

Ohio Jobs and Family Services declined an interview request Monday, saying the department would closely analyze the plan before commenting. But in a statement JFS said in part, “We are closely examining the cares act legislation extending the pandemic unemployment programs and benefits.”

There could be delays as JFS added “System programming will be needed for this undertaking.”

The extended benefits won’t solve every problem, but Dr. Haymond says that’s the point. “This is a decreased amount from the previous $1200, down to $600, down to $300. So, this is increasingly putting pressure on those who are drawing unemployment to find other forms of employment.”

Dr. Haymond says it’s likely no one has read all of the more than 5500 page COVID relief package, and we’ll likely learn more about what’s attached to it in the coming weeks.